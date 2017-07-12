Speaking to Shouqat Mugjenker - Mental Health Portfolio Manager: Pharma Dynamics. Earlier this week, ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor reported back that the National Health Insurance (NHI) pilot project had been completed. The government hopes the NHI will help improve healthcare for ordinary South Africans.
NHI & mental illness awareness
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM