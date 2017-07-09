Speaking to Charles Mohlala - Secretary: Numsa Richards Bay. The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) has expressed concern about Transnet managers who are allegedly violating their female members’ rights by demanding sex in exchange for jobs.
Sex for jobs claim at Transnet
