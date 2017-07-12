Speaking to Samson Omale - EWN correspondant. Suicide bombers killed 17 people and injured 21 in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguru. The blasts struck four areas in the city, which is the capital of Borno, the state worst affected by the eightyear-old insurgency by Islamist group, Boko Haram. Meanwhile, Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has returned to Abuja after a brief visit to ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London.
Nigeria suicide bombing
