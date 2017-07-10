Speaking to Stephen Grootes - EWN Senior Reporter and Midday Report Host. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not oppose a court challenge against her binding proposal calling for a change to the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB). Last week, Mkhwebane’s spokeswoman Cleopatra Mosana said that the public protector had filed a notice opposing the challenges to her recommendation. Mkhwebane said she was empowered by the constitution to intervene in such affairs.
Public Protector's own goal
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM