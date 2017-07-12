How corruption is fraying SA’s social & economic fabric

12 July 2017 9:44 PM

Speaking to Dr Sean Gossel. He writes for The Conversation: South Africans are not happy. According to the recent Bloomberg’s Misery Index, South Africa is the second most miserable country on earth. Venezuela tops the list of emerging countries. This isn’t too surprising considering that the country is embroiled in multifaceted crises. It also has among the highest unemployment and inequality levels in the world. Unfortunately, recent credit rating agency downgrades as well as the fact that the country is in recession mean that these horrid conditions are unlikely to reverse soon.