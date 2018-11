Maimane visits Vrede Estina Dairy Farm

12 July 2017 8:26 PM

Speaking to Mmusi Maimane - DA Leader. Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane today visited Vrede Estina Dairy Farm which allegedly led to the Gupta family receiving over R180 million. Maimane was accompanied by DA national spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sekhe‚ Free State DA leader Patricia Kopane‚ and DA caucus leader in the Free State legislature Roy Jankielsohn‚ along with several local residents who were meant to benefit from the project.