Renaldo speaking to Craig Lambinon - Spolesperson: National Sea Rescue Institute. seven-year-old girl from Claremont was swept out to sea on Friday. It's understood she was standing on rocks with her mother when the current took her into the water. Since the search started, rescuers have only been able to nd her clothing.
7-year old girl swept out to sea
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM