DA picket outside NPA offices

10 July 2017 8:37 PM

Speaking to Zakhele Mbhele - DA Shadow Minister of Police. The Democratic Alliance (DA) earlier today announced plans to picket outside NPA offices following the break-in at the NPA office in Pretoria. It has since emerged that two laptops were taken. This follows the break-in at Hawks offices last week. There was also a break-in at the offices of the chief justice earlier this year. The DA's Glynnis Breytenbacht and Zakhele Mbhele will lead the picket.