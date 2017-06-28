Renaldo speaking to Kerwin Lebone - Crime analyst: SAIRR. South Africa remains a relatively dangerous country for police officers despite a 52% drop in the rate of cop killings over the past decade, according to a study conducted by the South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR).
Drop in cop killings
