Tension & confusion over the upgrade to Bonteheuwel's Town Centre

4 July 2017 8:23 PM

Speaking to Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town. Residents claim they've been left in the dark over the R80 million redevelopment for their area. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie says he reignited the upgrade when he took office. They've set up a project steering committee that's meant to keep the community on the loop. But it seems this is not happening.