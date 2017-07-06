We need to thank Bathabile Dlamini

6 July 2017 10:31 PM

Speaking to Mondli Zondi - A Mandela Washington Fellow. Many South Africans were dismayed at Bathabile Dlamini, who's the president of the ANCWL. Over the weekend the league sent several men to represent them in the ANC Policy Conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg. When people questioned this, Dlamini sais they decided to include men as women can be emotional during debates.