Ministers no show at parliamentary meeting

27 June 2017 8:40 PM

Speaking to John Steenhuisen - DA Chief WHip. Home A airs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba were expected to be present at the parliamentary committee sitting as MPs wanted them to answer for their role in the debacle. However, the two didn't attend. Instead they informed the committee that they had other arrangements and apologised for their absence. Opposition MPs were not as forgiving. They believe the duo should have been in Parliament to account.