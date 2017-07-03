Court rules against Prasa multi billion contract

3 July 2017 8:40 PM

Speaking to William Steenkamp - Non-Executive Director: Prasa Board. The South Gauteng High Court has ruled that Prasa's R3,5 billion contract with Swifambo Rail Leasing for new locomotives, which was signed in 2013, be set aside. The contract value later ballooned to more than R5 billion, of which nearly R4 billion has been paid by Prasa to Swifambo. The court, in its ruling, cited concerns over the apparently corrupt manner in which the contract was awarded. The PRASA board has since reacted to the ruling.