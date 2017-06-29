Security at police station

29 June 2017 9:17 PM

Renaldo speaking to Francois Beukman - Chairperson of Parliamentary Oversight Committee. Two constables were found dead at a SAPS community service centre in Koffiefontein, in the Free State, this morning. In another incident, a gunman opened re inside the Lingelethu Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday morning, hitting a sergeant in the face. These attacks have once again placed security at police stations in the spotlight. No arrests have been made in both incidents. Parliament's Police Committee has urged the SAPS management to review security protocols.