Renaldo Schwarp standing in for Koketso speaking to Monique Mortlock - EWN. DA leader Mmusi Maimane and other provincial leaders are attending the memorial service of the late Xolile Gwangxu. Gwangxu, was a DA councillor, he was shot in front of the Philippi East Community Hall last Wednesday night.
Memorial service for DA councillor
