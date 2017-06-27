Speaking to Magdalene Minnaar - Wolwerivier community leader. Wolwerivier community leader Magdalene Minnaar says they have to beg the city for basic services such as refuse collection. She says at times it goes uncollected for weeks. She says there is no assitance from the City.
Wolwerivier living conditions is terrible
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
