Holistic approach to medicine

28 June 2017 10:25 PM

Renaldo speaking to Nicole Jennings - Spokesperson: Pharma Dynamics. An innovative approach to patient care aimed at stemming chronic diseases of lifestyle such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer, diabetes and hypertension in South Africa has received the thumbs up. Pharma Dynamics views the iChange4Health initiative as an important intervention in reducing the epidemic of chronic diseases which already account for close to 40% of deaths in SA annually.