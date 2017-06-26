Speaking to Faiez Jacobs - WC ANC Secretary. The Western Cape ANC continues to battle internal conflict ahead of the ANC national policy conference that gets underway on Friday in Johannesburg. The latest is that the Western Cape ANC's provincial executive committee has resolved to disband the party's Cape Town metro leadership.
WC ANC dissolves CT leadership
