Speaking to Mugwena Maluleke - SADTU General Secretary. The union believes universities were not the right institutions to produce the calibre of teachers required. Currently teachers from universities were “dumped in schools” but were not trained to practically deal with real situations in the classroom, according to Maluleke.
SADTU says varsity graduates not ready to teach
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM