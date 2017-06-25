Speaking to Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has applied for a national shutdown. They've approached Nedlac to grant them permission to go ahead with the shutdown. Some believe the shutdown is an attempt to force President Jacob Zuma to step down. But the trade union denies this?
Cosatu calls for national shutdown
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
