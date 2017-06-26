Speaking to Oliver Dickson - Debater & Columnist. Most people have issues with the taxi industry but there's no denying that millions of South Africans depend on them for their daily commute. Recently, thousands of people were left stranded after taxis went on strike in Johannesburg. The taxi industry believes it's being treated unfairly by banks among other things.
Time to subsidize taxi industry?
