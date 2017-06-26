Speaking to Cathy Karassellos - Clinical psychologist: Cape Town Drug Counselling Center. There has been an increase in the number of teenagers using hard drugs in the Western Cape, according to the Cape Town Drug Counselling Center. Today marks International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.
More teens abusing drugs
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
