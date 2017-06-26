Tanzania bans pregnant girls from school

26 June 2017 10:37 PM

Speaking to Christa Stewart - Manager: Equality Now. Equality Now has criticised Tanzania's ban on pregnant girls and teenage mothers in state schools, saying the measure fuels stigma against girls and victims of sexual violence. Addressing a rally in Tanzania's coast region last week, President John Magufuli said female students who become mothers would "never" be allowed back in school - reafiirming a ban dating back to the 1960s. "As long as I am president ... no pregnant student will be allowed to return to school," he said.