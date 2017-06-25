Speaking to Kazadi Ilunga Mpanga - Genral Secretary: National Council of Congolese for Development. Congolese nationals living in South Africa held a protest in Pretoria today outside the venue where President Joseph Kabila met with President Jacob Zuma. They've also expressed disappointment at SA for hosting Kabila. The situation in DRC remains tense as some accuse Kabila of clinging into power.
Congolese Anti-Kabila march in Pretoria
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM