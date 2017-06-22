ANC caucus responds to ConCoutt ruling

22 June 2017 8:31 PM

Speaking to Nonceba Mhlauli | Media Liaison Officer: ANC Caucus. The ANC caucus in Parliament today welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling on the secret ballot in the motion of no confidence debate against President Jacob Zuma. The ruling party says it will engage with all stakeholders including the National Assembly Speaker about the ruling. However, they maintain that they will not vote with the opposition whether the vote is secret or not.