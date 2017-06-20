20 June 2017 9:10 PM

Speaking to James Kambaki - Head of Field Recruitment: MSF. Today marks World Refugee Day. A total of 65 million people are displaced in the world according to the UNHCR. Syria has the largest number of refugees with 5.5 million followed by Afghanistan at 2.5 million and South Sudan at 1.4. Uganda is housing a million refugees. There are not enough resources for them, according to the international humanitarian organisation, Doctors without Borders. Governments and international organisation will meet in Kampala later this week to raise funds for Uganda's refugee response.