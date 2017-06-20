Being single a disability?

20 June 2017 10:22 PM

Speaking to Afika Jadezweni - Writer: Women24. Are you single? You may soon be declared as having a disability if the World Health Organisation (WHO) has its way. WHO has always defined a disability as an "umbrella term, covering impairments, activity limitations, and participation restrictions." The definition then goes on to further explain that a disability is therefore not only restricted to health, but rather that it is "a complex phenomenon, re??ecting the interaction between features of a person’s body and features of the society in which he or she lives."