Horrific Taxify ride ordeal

21 June 2017 8:46 PM

Speaking to Yonela Makoba, the 23-year-old has shared on social media her trip on online taxi service, Taxify. She'd requested to take her from Rondebosch to her home in Kenilworth drove onto the highway and started going in the opposite direction. She says she alerted the driver that they were going the wrong way‚ but he insisted he was following the directions given to him by the app service.