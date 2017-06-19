20yr proscription bar on sexual offences to be lifted

19 June 2017 8:50 PM

Speaking to Miranda Friedman - Director: Women & Men against Child Abuse. Parliament now has 18 months to amend Section 18 of Criminal Procedure Act after the High Court in Johannesburg declared it unconstitutional. This means the 20-year proscription bar on sexual offences to be lifted. This judgment now needs to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court, the declaration of invalidity is suspended for 18 months to allow Parliament to fix the law. This now means that there will no longer be a 20-year bar on criminal charges involving sexual abuse.