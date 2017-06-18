ANC WC policy

18 June 2017 10:06 PM

Speaking to Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the African National Congress’ (ANC) Western Cape policy conference in Stellenbosch earlier today. ANC members from various regions in the province attended the policy conference including NEC member Derek Hanekom and the party's acting provincial leader Khaya Magxaxa. Ramaphosa engaged with local supporters in Stellenbosch's Andringa Street during walkabout. During his speech, he called on the ANC to unite and win back its supporters.