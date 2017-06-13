Speaking to Lawson Naidoo - Member of the Steering Committee at Save South Africa. Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown announced Ngubane's resignation with immediate effect this morning. However, not everyone is happy with his performance at the power utility. He's been accused of allow rot to fester at Eskom under his watch.
Ben Ngubane resigns
