Reasons behind poor municipal AG reports

21 June 2017 9:46 PM

Speaking to Professor Alex van den Heever - Chair management studies: Wits School of Governance. Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu today revealed that irregular expenditure by SA municipalities has increased by just over 50% to R16.81 billion. Makwetu reported limited improvements in the audit results for the past financial year. A total of 49 out of 263 municipalities received clean audit opinions for the 2015/2016 financial year.