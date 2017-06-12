Speaking to Michael Tracey - American journalist. American President Donald Trump has told Theresa May in a phone call he does not want to go ahead with a state visit to Britain until the British public supports him coming. The US president said he did not want to come if there were large-scale protests and his remarks in effect put the visit on hold for some time.
Trump cancels UK visit
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
