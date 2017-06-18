Speaking to Christoper Rutledge - Manager: ActionAid SA. The new rules include raising the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30 percent from 26 percent, and giving resource companies 12 months to meet the target among a raft of other regulations that hit mining stocks.
SA mining charter
