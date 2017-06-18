Speaking to Graham Lindhorst - CPF Chairman. Three people were shot and killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Bishop Lavis. It's believed the drive-by shooting is linked to another attack which occurred in Elsies River in May. No arrests have been made yet.
Bishop Lavis shooting
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM