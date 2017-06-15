Speaking to Professor Khangelani Zuma - Executive Director & Head of Biostatistics. There were 2 900 new infections in the sector in 2015, the year of the study by the Human Sciences Research Council, which equated to the eight new HIV infections every day, said the lead investigator, Professor Khangelani Zuma.
58 000 teachers across the country are living with HIV
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM