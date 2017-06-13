Speaking to Professor Sipho Seepe - Political analyst. DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille earlier today held a joint press conference where the former party apologised and announced she was stepping down from active DA roles. Zille will vacate positions on all decision making structures of the party, including the federal executive, federal council and provincial council but remains premier.
Helen Zille bows out, sort of
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
