Riah Phiyega's last day as national police commissioner

12 June 2017 8:49 PM

Speaking to Oscar Skommere - General Secretary: SAPU. Phiyega has been on suspension since 2015 over her handling of the Marikana massacre. She is the only commissioner to complete her five-year term while suspended on full pay. Phiyega was appointed in June 2012 after President Jacob Zuma fired former national commissioner Bheki Cele. Two weeks ago, Zuma appointed Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba as new acting police commissioner. This came after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula suspended Kgomotso Phahlane, who was acting police commissioner at the time.