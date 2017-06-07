Mgidlana vs Nehawu

7 June 2017 8:59 PM

Speaking to Sthembiso Tembe - Nehawu Parliamentary Branch Chairperson. Nehawu wants Parliament to fire its accounting o icer Gengezi Mgidlana. The union believes Mgidlana is to blame for the institution's financial woes. They want him to be placed on suspension while Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane investigates the allegations against him.