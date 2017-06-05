Speaking to Councillor Johan Middleton - Ward 100 coucillor. Cape Town police today confirmed a child's body, discovered in Strand, is that of five-year-old Minentle Lekatha who was reported missing on Saturday. The child’s body was found by residents in Nomzamo on Sunday afternoon.
Yet another child murdered
