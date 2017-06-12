Ethical journalism: what to do & not to do

12 June 2017 9:30 PM

Speaking to Professor Franz Kruger - Adjunct Professor of Journalism & DIrector of the Wits Radio Academy. Professor Franz Kruger argues that: It is important for journalists to satisfy themselves that the leaked information is real, and to seek as much corroboration as possible. The second question that needs consideration is whether and how the leak furthers a political or other agenda. We have been very accustomed in South Africa to see political warfare by leak, and journalists should not allow themselves to be misused in factional battles. But this is a secondary question to the one about whether the information is true and in the public interest. If the leaked information stands up as accurate, and if it is important for the general public to know, it would be reasonable to publish even if it furthers somebody’s interest.