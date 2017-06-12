Speaking to Nicole Jennings - Pharma Dynamics spokesperson. Almost 40% of South Africans are planning on “pulling a sickie” in June or July, according to a survey released by Pharma Dynamics. The study found that workers are more likely to take advantage of their sick leave to stay away from work when in truth they really just can’t face a day in the office.
Will you be pulling a sickie this month?
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM