Speaking to Phillip de Wet - M&G. The M&G is reporting that over the past five years Cash Paymaster Systems recorded a pre-tax profit of R1.1-billion from paying social grants on behalf of the government, the outsourced service provider told the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. After tax the net profit came to R705-million, the now infamous American-listed company said. That translates to a profit to shareholders of R141-million per year.
CPS made R1-billion profit paying social grant
