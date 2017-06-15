In studio with Rafiq Lochat & Banetsi Mphunga. We talk to Banetsi Mphunga about his first for Khayelitsha, which is a mobile psychology clinic for the youth. The 28-year-old bought a kombi and then decided to transform it to a mobile clinic in 2016 as he saw the need for psychologically resources in his community.
