15 June 2017 9:21 PM

In studio with Rafiq Lochat & Banetsi Mphunga. We talk to Banetsi Mphunga about his first for Khayelitsha, which is a mobile psychology clinic for the youth. The 28-year-old bought a kombi and then decided to transform it to a mobile clinic in 2016 as he saw the need for psychologically resources in his community.