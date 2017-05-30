Speaking to Xolani Koyana - EWN reporter. De Lille's speech was interrupted by Social Justice Coalition activists who were calling for better lighting in township. The mayor also announced that the city will subsidize MyCiti bus rides for unemployed residents.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille speech
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM