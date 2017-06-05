SA's housing backlog

5 June 2017 9:59 PM

Speaking to Professor Amira Osman - Associate Professor, University of Johannesburg. Professor Amira Osman writes: The recent protests over housing shortages in Gauteng, South Africa’s richest province and economic hub, have put the spotlight on the problem and the role of the government in providing it. Housing is a contentious political issue in the country. Strict social engineering during apartheid meant that black people were disadvantaged. Cities were racially divided, and the black population forced to live far from places of economic activity and without public amenities. When it came into power in 1994 the new government tried to address these issues through various strategies, initially focusing on building houses, then attempting to shift the focus from “housing” to “human settlements”.