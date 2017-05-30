Speaking to Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission. The Competition Commission has ??ned MultiChoice R180 million for price fixing. MultiChoice cooperated throughout the investigation and accepted responsibility. The cash penalty includes cash and a package of remedies supporting BBBEE agencies.
Competition Commission explains DStv fine
