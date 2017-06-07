Speaking to James Selfe - DA Federal Excutive Chairperson. The DA's Federal Executive has decided to suspend Western Cape Premier Helen Zille over her tweets on colonialism. The party announced the decision earlier this evening. The federal executive says that social media commentary and public utterances by Zille in connection with colonialism breaks down public trust. She's won't be part of DA activities but will remain premier.
DA suspends Helen Zille but remains Premier
