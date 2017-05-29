Cosatu united: Zuma must go

29 May 2017 9:29 PM

Speaking to Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN. Cosatu President Sdumo Dlamini today told delegates at the federation's central committee meeting that the organisation is more united than ever. Deputy President Cyril has been deployed to speak at the congress as Cosatu has banned Zuma from addressing their gatherings. Today delegates sang his praises while making it clear that they want him to succeed Zuma.