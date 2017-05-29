2nd failed attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma

29 May 2017 9:38 PM

Speaking to Ralph Mathekga - Head of Political Economy at Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga looks at the second failed attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma by some from the ANC NEC. If there was any doubt that President Jacob Zuma still runs the show within the ANC, the lack of developments in the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting should clarify the matter once and for all.